The Boys Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases an "Explosive" Sendoff to "Whirlwind" Final Season

After years on Prime Video and countless surprising moments, The Boys is finally coming to an end. It has been confirmed that the hit series will be wrapping up with Season 5, which has already left fans incredibly eager and curious to see what the future holds. In a recent interview with Deadline, Stan Edgar actor Giancarlo Esposito teased that The Boys will culminate in a way that is personally satisfying for audiences, while also honoring the "outrageous" nature of the show itself.

"I think it's going to be a whirlwind season," he said. "Every show that comes to an end has an explosive ending in its final season, and The Boys is just such a very outrageous show, but also reflective of the world we live in now. When superheroes have the power to not only save us, but to harm us, that's an interesting show. I love it, because I believe that we are all superheroes. I believe that inside of us all, if you're able to think differently, will unlock a hidden power that we all have. So, I'm convinced that the way to do that is to impact people in a way that gives them love, but also uplifts them, and also affirms their self-determination to be the best human beings they can be."

Why Is The Boys Ending With Season 5?

As series showrunner Eric Kripke revealed shortly after the confirmation of the final season, he feels that stopping The Boys with a fifth and final season will allow it to end in a satisfying, but not overwhelming, way.

"Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing," Kripke explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It's been hard because I haven't been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there."

Will There Be Other The Boys Spinoffs?

In addition to the already-announced The Boys: Mexico and a sophomore season of the spinoff series Gen V, it was confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that a Vought Rising prequel is in the works. Centered around Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash), it will be set in the 1950s and explore the early exploits of the two characters.

"I think they can and should continue. The Boys story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn't work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long," Kripke previously said of the franchise's spinoffs. "So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending. But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it's vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue."