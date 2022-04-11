The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The Mandalorian Season 3 is not far, far away. According to actor Giancarlo Esposito, who returns as Moff Gideon in the third season of the live-action Star Wars series, fans won’t have to wait until late 2022 to see the ongoing adventures of the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu after their chapter in The Book of Boba Fett. During a recent appearance promoting the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul on The Rich Eisen Show, Esposito teased a mid-2022 return date for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

“You’ll get it soon. You’ll get it soon,” Esposito said. “I got a little few things to do in regards to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon.”

Mandalorian makers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will discuss the future of the series during Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni, a panel at the Star Wars Celebration convention on May 28. Creator and showrunner Favreau and executive producer Filoni will take “a look back and a look ahead at what’s to come” on The Mandalorian Season 3. Filming recently wrapped on the new season.

Disney and Lucasfilm will next release the six-part limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, on May 27. Andor, the Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor, is reportedly airing in August, but the studio has yet to announce a streaming date on Disney+.

“There will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces,” Pascal previously told Neelix Magazine about new episodes of Mando.

The first two seasons guest-starred Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, Max Lloyd-Jones). In March, Christopher Lloyd joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is streaming later this year on Disney+.

