The Mandalorian Season 3 Bringing Back the Best Part of Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy

The latest trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived this week, showcasing the latest adventures for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. It certainly seems like the duo's journey will take them all across a certain galaxy far, far away — and based on the trailer, that will include a cameo from a fan-favorite component of the Prequel Trilogy.

Midway through the trailer, at what appears to be some sort of droid-specific bar, a few Battle Droids can be seen at a table in the background. Cue the "Roger, roger" jokes.

Who will be in Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"There will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces," Pascal said of the series' return in an interview earlier this year. "In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?"

What will Season 3 of The Mandalorian be about?

While a lot of plot details surrounding the next episodes of The Mandalorian remain under wraps, we do know that it will play off of the ongoing plot regarding Din and the Darksaber, as well as the return of Grogu / "Baby Yoda", who reunited with Din during an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

