The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Reveals Walker After Surgery

✖

Chandler Riggs is up and walking after being hospitalized for minor surgery — and the Walking Dead star wants no "walker" jokes. On Wednesday, the former Carl Grimes actor tweeted a photo from his hospital bed informing his more than 1.5 million followers that his surgery "went well" and he's now recovering. After speaking out against the Robinhood app for blocking hot stocks like GameStop, Riggs is out of the hospital and vowing to march on Wall Street. In a 15-second video tweeted on Thursday, Riggs records himself passing through the frame with the assistance of his post-surgery walker:

"watch out wall street, here i come - fresh out of surgery. if you rich bastards thought we was gonna go down without fighting over $GME you’re dead wrong, i've got a whole bottle of oxycodone and i'm ready to make more poor financial decisions. more today, more tomorrow," Riggs tweeted alongside the video.

i swear to god if i see a single “walker” joke — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Riggs quipped, "i swear to god if I see a single 'walker' joke," referring to the common term for zombies from The Walking Dead.

hey guys, so i had to have surgery but it went well and i’m recovering. gonna be a few days until i’m back to normal but thank you for all the love ❤️ — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 27, 2021

In November 2019, Riggs was hospitalized and suffered a concussion when he fell from his horse. Riggs later revealed the injury left him with memory loss. Last January, the 21-year-old actor worried fans when he published a video showing himself wiping out while snowboarding just weeks after his concussion.

Since leaving The Walking Dead in its eighth season, where Carl dies by suicide after suffering a walker's bite, Riggs joined ABC drama A Million Little Things in a recurring role as PJ. Riggs is also a popular live-streamer and musician who releases music and performs under the handle Eclipse.

In August, Riggs said he was open to reprising his Carl Grimes role in a flashback or dream sequence either in The Walking Dead or the upcoming feature film starring TV dad Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.