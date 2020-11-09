Fear the Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon Callback You Might Have Missed in Episode 605

✖

Everything gets a return. This lesson imparted to Morgan Jones (Lennie James) by his mentor Eastman (John Carroll Lynch) proves true in Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Honey," which harks back to Dwight's (Austin Amelio) time on The Walking Dead. It was there Daryl (Norman Reedus) exiles Dwight after the war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, telling him, "You go out there, and you make it right." When Dwight discovers a letter left by Sherry (Christine Evangelista) — left with beer and pretzels in their old home — it begins a year-long search for his wife that brings him out west in Fear's fifth season.

In Fear the Walking Dead season 5 episode "210 Words Per Minute," a redemption-seeking Dwight joins Morgan and Grace (Karen David) on their mission to help strangers in need. Their humanitarian undertaking puts Morgan's group at odds with Logan (Matt Frewer) and his crew of bandits, including Rollie (Cory Hart), who is out to find the prized oil fields capable of producing much-needed fuel in the zombie apocalypse.

When Rollie holds Dwight at gunpoint to give up the location of the oil fields, Dwight says he's gone up against "worse people," referring to his time as one of Negan's top lieutenants. But when Rollie threatens to burn the only clues pointing in Sherry's direction, Dwight wrestles himself free and overpowers his captor before letting him walk away — alive.

"Someone gave me a second chance, and it's the same chance I'm giving you," Dwight says, paying forward Daryl's mercy when he tells Rollie to "figure out someone else to be."

Dwight's decision, inspired by Daryl, would spare Rollie's life a second time in season 5 episode "Leave What You Don't," where Dwight and Sarah (Mo Collins) block Rollie from reaching the quarry known as Tank Town. It's there that Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers gun down Logan's crew, leaving no survivors.

In Sunday's season 6 episode "Honey," Rollie is revealed as one of the masked Outcasts who took in Sherry months earlier. She tells Dwight about her new crew, "I wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for them."

Because Dwight twice saved Rollie's life, he vouches for Dwight and talks down a trigger-happy Oswald (Andre Munar) from killing a captured Althea (Maggie Grace). Everything gets a return.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.