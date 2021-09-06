✖

Rosita's (Christian Serratos) dark dream puts a twist on a comic book kill and could be an ominous warning for a main character on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." When Rosita and Carol (Melissa McBride) set off with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) to catch horses and help a starving Alexandria, Rosita confides in Carol about recent dreams she's been having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Rosita watches her ex-boyfriend die years earlier, bludgeoned to death by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbwire-wrapped baseball bat in the cliffhanger that ends Season 6.

"He's trying to tell me something. I know it's something important, something I'm supposed to do. But I can't hear him most of the time," Rosita recalls of her dream. "And just when I'm about to... He gets shot in the head."

"Well, that's dark," consoles Carol. The dream used to freak her out, but now Rosita thinks it's a message for Alexandria. What is Abraham trying to say? Rosita doesn't know.

Abraham dies when he's shot in the head in issue #98 of The Walking Dead comic books, where Dwight of the Saviors strikes Abe with a crossbow bolt as he talks about ex-girlfriend Rosita. The television show adapts this death when Dwight (Austin Amelio) accidentally fires at Denise (Merritt Wever) in the Season 6 episode "Twice as Far," killing her with an arrow through the eye.

(Photo: AMC / Image Comics)

TV's Rosita has already escaped her comic book fate that would have occurred in the Season 9 episode "The Calm Before." In the comics, a pregnant Rosita is among the decapitated pike victims of the Whisperers.

The dream about Abraham might not foreshadow Rosita's death but that of her partner Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). The priest, who has outlived his comic book counterpart (a casualty of the Whisperer War), is committing a growing number of sins after brutally killing Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) and Mays (Robert Patrick) in Season 10.

Gabriel's darker turn has unnerved Aaron (Ross Marquand), potentially setting up a shock death from the penultimate volume of creator Robert Kirkman's comic book.

By issue #186, Dwight has become a trusted ally of Rick Grimes and a valued member of the group adjusting to a new community: the Commonwealth. When an out-of-control Dwight threatens to kill community leader Governor Pamela Milton, risking the group's standing at the Commonwealth, Rick suddenly shoots him in the head.

(Photo: Image Comics)

Rosita's dream about Abraham could reveal what she's "supposed to do" for Alexandria: shoot Gabriel in the head when he threatens their future in the Commonwealth.

READ: TWD Season 10 References Father Gabriel’s Gory Comic Book Death

READ: Why Walking Dead Spared Rosita and King Ezekiel from Their Comic Fates

READ: Are the Reapers in TWD Comics? Season 11 Villains Explained

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.