The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Clip Reveals Zombie Horde Escape Plan

An extended sneak peek from The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," reveals how the trapped heroes plan to escape the zombie horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst) in the climactic final battle of The Whisperer War. In the episode premiering October 4, the survivors find their hideout under siege from Beta's walker and Whisperer army looking to avenge the murdered Alpha (Samantha Morton). This bloody showdown with the Whisperers is going to take guts — and guts-covered ponchos — causing de facto leader Daryl (Norman Reedus) to warn that "we're not all going to make it through."

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) lays out a plan to lead the walker horde away, followed by the group's evacuation to rendezvous Point B. To accomplish this, Luke (Dan Fogler) will make use of car wires scavenged by Carol (Melissa McBride) and Kelly (Angel Theory) for a Pied Piper-type distraction.

To lure the horde off a cliff, the group must first reach a wagon on the other side of Beta's undead army — as Jerry (Cooper Andrews) points out, this means someone has to go through the horde.

The plan is four groups, two people in each, with one carrying the cargo and the other protecting. If the equipment doesn't make it to the wagon, the survivors won't be able to cause the commotion needed to lure the horde away. If that doesn't happen, everyone is doomed.

Alpha's daughter, former Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy), offers to help navigate the horde filled with armed Whisperers. Lydia has earned the trust of the Alexandrians, but Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) and Beatrice (Briana Venskus) of Oceanside say they won't participate if she goes.

"Look, we're not all going to make it through," Daryl says. "But this is the only way."

This escape plan pulled from the comic book puts the heroes up against the largest number of walkers they've ever faced, making for an "epic clash" between the survivors and the Whisperers in the season finale.

"What we wanted to show was how massive a disadvantage they are at," showrunner Angela Kang told TVLine about the episode. "This is a horde bigger than they've ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop. So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.