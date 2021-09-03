TWD: World Beyond Teases an Expanding Walking Dead Universe in Final Season

✖

The world of The Walking Dead is expanding. In the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, returning to AMC for a final ten episodes on October 3, Jadis (The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh) is back as a soldier in the Civic Republic Military: the last light of the world and its last hope. Season 2 concludes the epic story of the Endlings when Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) discover new threats, new walkers, and new communities, according to an animated teaser version of TWD: World Beyond Final Season key art released with the extended trailer.

"As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found," reads an official Season 2 synopsis teasing the next adventure for the four friends who journeyed across the country to rescue Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — the one man who can possibly save the world as the CRM fights for humankind's survival.

"So much of this show is about seeing different corners of the world and the different people that inhabit it. And this season, we're gonna see at least three very different, distinct worlds that have all sorts of different characters," World Beyond co-creator Scott Gimple teased of Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con. "They have their own issues with one another, and they also have their own place in the world. We sort of explain certain things that are going on that people might not have been aware of. So it's more discovery, really, of characters and worlds."

When Jadis returns for the first time since flying away with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) aboard a CRM helicopter in The Walking Dead's Season 9, the concluding chapter of the two-season event series is one piece of a bigger puzzle.

"Each show has a different piece of the puzzle," Gimple said of the three shows set in the Walking Dead Universe. "But those pieces of the puzzle ... aren't just plots. They're personal stories for the characters that do advance aspects of like the greater mythology."

In the middle of that greater mythology is Jadis, who Gimple reveals is "a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series": The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and TWD: World Beyond. "My purpose is to create a new era on this planet," Jadis says in the extended Season 2 trailer, where the Civic Republic is out to eradicate the dead from the face of the Earth.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with new episodes October 3 on AMC. All episodes will stream one week early starting September 26 on AMC+.

