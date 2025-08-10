Vision Quest Casts Star Trek Star As MCU Character Missing For 6 Years

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Vision Quest series just confirmed the recast of a key Marvel Cinematic Universe character who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Avengers: Endgame. Paul Bettany will be returning as Vision in 2026’s Vision Quest series, which will be the second spinoff from 2021’s WandaVision, developed by Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. Matalas isn’t the only Star Trek: Picard alum involved with Vision Quest, however, as Orla Brady, who plays the dual role of housekeeper Laris and supervisor Tallinn in Picard, has now been confirmed to be included in Vision Quest’s cast.

During a panel at Star Trek Las Vegas in August 2025 (via Collider), Terry Matalas confirmed that Orla Brady would be portraying the artificial intelligence FRIDAY in Vision Quest. Brady joins a number of other actors playing AIs in the upcoming series, including James Spader, making his return after 11 years as Ultron, T’Nia Miller, who will debut as Jocasta, and Emily Hampshire, who takes on the role of EDITH – first seen in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. FRIDAY, Tony Stark’s replacement for JARVIS, was voiced by Kerry Condon between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame.

It’s unclear why Condon wasn’t chosen to return as FRIDAY in Vision Quest, though there were perhaps scheduling conflicts with her upcoming Anthony Maras movie, Pressure. Orla Brady is a fantastic replacement for Condon, especially if FRIDAY is set to make her debut in a humanoid form, as has been rumored for the other artificial intelligences in Vision Quest. Miller, Hampshire, Brady, and, crucially, Spader, could all be appearing as their AI character in human bodies, or perhaps Life Model Decoys, all joining the Vision artificial intelligence in the MCU’s Phase 6.

During the same panel in which he confirmed Orla Brady’s casting in Vision Quest, Terry Matalas also confirmed that Todd Stashwick, who joined the series’ cast in September 2024, will be playing the MCU’s Paladin. Stashwick is also an alum of Star Trek: Picard, meaning Vision Quest will be a reunion for several of the show’s cast and crew. Paladin has been described as an assassin who hunts Vision for his technology, which will seemingly make him the primary physical threat of Vision Quest, though it remains to be seen which artificial intelligences will also be opposing Bettany’s former Avenger.

Vision Quest doesn’t currently have a scheduled release date, but will premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2026. Filming wrapped in late July 2025, suggesting the series will premiere later on next year, bringing Paul Bettany back to the MCU alongside a talented cast of new, returning, and recast characters. The series is speculated to reunite Vision with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and their children, which could bring Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff and a new Tommy Maximoff back to the MCU, making Vision Quest one of the MCU’s most exciting upcoming projects.

