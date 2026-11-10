VisionQuest’s New Teaser Has Fans Convinced A Major MCU Character Is Returning in the Finale

VisionQuest is already at its end, with the finale dropping tonight on Disney+, and ahead of that release, a brand-new teaser has fans convinced that a major MCU character will be making a return in this final episode, based on one comment from Vision. VisionQuest has proven to truly be the perfect conclusion to , with Vision and Tommy Maximoff reuniting and making sense of their incredibly complex identities largely through their father and son bond. The penultimate episode last week just saw that taken even further, with Vision going through a series of interactions in which he finally came to accept that he really is the one and only Vision—the same Vision from the Hex and from the Avengers movies.

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With that cemented, it seems Vision and Tommy will now need to confront the greatest threat they’ve encountered on the show so far: the Client, who appears to be the person on whom Ultron was modeled. He will no doubt prove considerably more dangerous than Jocasta, and it will likely take Vision, Tommy, and the team of AIs to stop him. However, this new teaser suggests that they might be joined by one other very powerful character, based on one Vision line in the teaser, and it means an even better family reunion. Check out the teaser and what this might mean below.

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Although most of VisionQuest has centered on Vision and Tommy reconnecting and figuring out what their relationship looks like, there have increasingly been references to Wanda and Billy. In terms of the latter, surprisingly little has actually been said, although Vision did reference Billy being Tommy’s brother and having adored him, and in the last episode, Vision listed him as among the people he has lost. Presumably, both Vision and Tommy believe that Billy is dead, as there wouldn’t be much reason to suspect otherwise. Neither knows how Tommy was brought back, and it’s fair to assume they wouldn’t think this could have happened to both of them (and, they’re right, as their means of survival were not the same; Billy was actually the reason Tommy survived, as shown in Agatha All Along).

Now, however, Vision’s reference in the new teaser to defeating this new threat “as a family” has fans convinced that Billy will finally be returning to the screen and reuniting with his brother and his father. This would certainly make sense, as Agatha All Along ended with Billy and Agatha setting off to find Tommy. This would close that loop and therefore make good on the promise that this is the end of the trilogy.

Of course, many fans are going to see this teaser and the online chatter and wonder, “What about Wanda?” Sadly, it seems very unlikely that VisionQuest is bringing her back. That would be a massive reveal and certainly wouldn’t be done justice by one episode. The only realistic possibility, it seems, is that Wanda could be shown in a post-credits scene or, at the very least, her possible return in Avengers: Doomsday could be teased then. For now, it seems most likely that only Billy will be joining his family in VisionQuest—that’s still exciting, though.

Do you think we will see Billy (and/or Wanda) in tonight’s finale? Let us know in the comments down below.