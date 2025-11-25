You Can Stream Tons of Cartoon Network Classic Episodes for Free Right Now

Although much of Cartoon Network’s classic episode library has been removed from streaming services like HBO Max, it turns out that there are a ton of classic episodes now streaming completely for free with an official platform. Cartoon Network has been going through a lot of changes in the last few years as Warner Bros. Discovery has been steadily taking a hammer to its classic show library. While HBO Max originally offered all of their shows in one convenient place, it’s no longer the case anymore as these shows have been steadily removed due to expiring licenses or other happenings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But while some of these classic Cartoon Network shows have gone on to other streaming platforms, it’s not been the case for all of them as there are no longer any ways to actually check them out. Thankfully, Cartoon Network themselves have made it easier to revisit episodes of many of their classic shows completely for free with a new YouTube channel (as spotted by @RegularChannelUK on X). Highlighting HBO Max in the PAL regions, this “Cartoon Cartoons” channel now offers plenty of classic episodes that you can watch in full right now.

Classic Cartoon Cartoons Are Now Streaming for Free

Play video

Through this new channel, there are free full episodes of shows like Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Camp Laszlo, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Cow and Chicken, Dexter’s Laboratory, Chowder, and Courage the Cowardly Dog. The channel has started to add even more offerings every so often, so interested fans are going to want to keep an eye on things in case there are more episodes. But considering that each of these is of high quality and can’t be found elsewhere, this is a big breakthrough for Cartoon Network’s classic library.

It’s been tough to be a fan of this particular era of Cartoon Network because while the channel continues to offer new cartoons and more, it no longer airs any of these shows. There were attempts to bring it back with experimental projects like Adult Swim’s Checkered Past nostalgia block, but that was cancelled after only two years. Then following many of their removals from HBO Max, many of these shows have simply disappeared from platforms. Now fans have to purchase each episode digitally for those left available.

Which Cartoon Network Classics Should You Watch First?

Cartoon Network

Out of the options currently available, the most notable offerings there are Camp Laszlo and Chowder. Because while these shows are certainly viewed in high regard by fans at the time, they usually aren’t considered part of the usual golden era of Cartoon Network. These two animated series came out in the latter portion of the 2000s, and offered fans some unique flavors compared to everything that happened before. In fact, the creator behind Chowder is certainly interested in coming back with a revival some day too.

“I would definitely be up for it,” Chowder creator C.H. Greenblatt told ComicBook earlier this year. “There’s been some pitches at Warner for it. I think it really comes down to timing and budgets, but I would be open. I wouldn’t say no.” But the creator also revealed how he’d probably do it, “I think if I did, it would have to be a version that evolved it or tweaked it just a little bit so it wasn’t just more of the same thing because with the kids having grown up, the voices are different. So it’d have to kind of be, like, not necessarily a reboot, but some twist on it that, to me, justifies it existing as a new version.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – @RegularChannelUK on X