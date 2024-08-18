Yvette Nicole Brown Confirms She’s Returning For the Community Movie

Last January, Joel McHale revealed the long-awaited Community movie was supposed to begin filming last summer. However, the WGA and SAG strikes that occurred last year halted the film’s production, and fans are still waiting for news about the project. The latest update came from McHale last month, who said it’s happening “vaguely” in 2025. He also shut down rumors that further delays are due to Donald Glover. In fact, Community creator Dan Harmon has had to ask fans to stop harassing Glover about the project’s delays. Previously, it was confirmed that McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong were all signed on for the movie. While Yvette Nicole Brown and Glover have not been officially announced, they’ve also been expected to return. Now, Brown has finally confirmed her involvement with the film.

“We don’t know when, but I’m on board,” Brown shared with Parade. “And that might be a scoop because for the longest time, it wasn’t confirmed.”

While Glover left Community for good during the show’s fifth season, Brown did not return as a series regular for Season Six but did appear in the season’s premiere and finale.

“I saw where Donald Glover said he’s hearing from fans that they think he’s the reason the movie’s not happening sooner,” Harmon told Variety in a recent interview. “I immediately wanted to get on my Instagram and say, ‘Stop yelling at Donald! Do you want to scare this guy off?’ He wants to do the movie, stop haranguing him! He’s not the reason, no single human being could be the reason for delays. The frustrating thing is that our engine moves so slowly and so easily gets derailed and stuck. The timescale is so different for us than for the fans. The fans have 900 times more anxiety per minute to feel than this machine that ultimately gives them their movie.”

McHale spoke to The Wrap back in October of 2022 about getting the cast back together again.

“We announced it. Peacock is paying for it, thank you Peacock. So yeah, it’s happening and everybody’s back,” McHale shared. “I’m going to look a lot older. I’m not kidding, so you know that I’m sarcastic about literally f*cking everything but um, there will be tears,” he added. “We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I’m not joking.” McHale continued, “Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with-it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes. Because you know, you go to a family you, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, there’s that one cousin of mine. Eugh. He smells.’”

