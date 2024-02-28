AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Ospreay Arrives, Sting's Farewell, AEW Revolution Updates

It's pay-per-view week for All Elite Wrestling. The road to AEW Revolution has been largely steered by Sting, as the 64-year-old professional wrestling legend announced last fall that this upcoming pay-per-view would be home to his final match. That farewell bout will pit Sting and tag partner Darby Allin, who currently hold the AEW Tag Team Championships, in a title defense against The Young Bucks. Outside of that contest, the main event momentum sees breakout star Swerve Strickland speeding towards his crowning moment, as he and rival "Hangman" Adam Page are both set to challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for the company's top prize at AEW Revolution.

Hangman Page's AEW Revolution Status

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

That is if Hangman can make it to AEW Revolution.

This past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw Hangman seemingly hurt his ankle in the final moments of his trios match. Reports indicated that the injury scare was actually just Hangman selling, and the faux physical setback would be worked into storylines.

"The man's very prideful. He would be the one to hide that he is more hurt than he actually is," Swerve told ComicBook.com when asked about his thoughts on Hangman's injury. "I wasn't there. He put me through the announce table. I couldn't see him. I didn't know what was going on with him in the match at that time. What it sounds like he's being a very prideful individual and he is not letting the world know how actually really torn he really is right now."

Hangman will address his AEW Revolution status on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Will Ospreay Arrives

(Photo: AEW)

The Aerial Assassin is All Elite.

After signing with AEW this past fall at AEW Full Gear, Will Ospreay returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling to finish his commitments in the Far East and hit longtime home RevPro in the United Kingdom for his final independent date. Moving forward, Ospreay is exclusive to AEW and will make his first official appearance as a member of the AEW roster tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Sting's Farewell

(Photo: AEW)

The sun is setting on the Stinger's career.

With AEW Revolution coming up this Sunday, Sting will make what is being billed as his final AEW Dynamite appearance. AEW President Tony Khan has noted that Sting might still pop by for a show or two down the road, but as far as his weekly work as a member of the AEW roster, this is it for The Icon.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...