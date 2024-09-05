Tony Khan Gives Update on Aussie Open's AEW Future as Mark Davis Nears 1 Year Since Injury

Last October one of AEW's most promising up-and-coming tag teams, Aussie Open, fell into turmoil when Mark Davis suffered an injury against FTR. It appeared like they would be winning the titles, but that an audible had possibly been called during the match. Fans were concerned about his condition and in the moments following, Davis revealed via social media that he snapped his wrist. "Sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist," Davis wrote. There hasn't been a ton of updates as he is still at home recovering, however in January he was advertised in a match on the Jericho Cruise but had been promptly pulled.

Aussie Open's AEW Future

During the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the status of Aussie Open moving forward as Kyle Fletcher has really made a name for himself. On last night's AEW Dynamite, he faced Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

"Mark Davis has been injured now for quite a while and we get regular updates; he's had surgery, he's in recovery and we can't wait to have Mark Davis back in AEW. I think Aussie Open has been a great team, but you're absolutely right in what you said, Kyle Fletcher has taken a great journey here in this company. And in particular lately has been on this amazing run of some of these fantastic matches in AEW; really all over the world where he's competed in ROH and been a great TV champion in ROH. And I think opened some eyes there to what a great single star Kyle Fletcher is and what he's capable of.

So, it's been unfortunate to have Mark Davis out. We really miss him and I look forward to Mark Davis returning to AEW and I have to say that while Mark Davis has been out, Kyle Fletcher has absolutely stepped up to the occasion. His star is rising and we love having Kyle Fletcher in AEW and as for the future of them, individually or collectively, I think that remains to be seen."

In recent months, Fletcher has traveled all over the world to wrestle, including CMLL's Grand Prix Internacional. As for AEW, he competed in a singles match against the debuting Ricochet and on Collision last week defeated Japanese professional wrestling legend Tomohiro Ishii.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.