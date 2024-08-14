AEW Releasing Behind-the-Scenes Documentary About All In 2023 Event

AEW has announced a brand new video series coming to their YouTube channel beginning next week. AEW Stories will kick off with footage from one of the most memorable wrestling events of 2023, AEW All In. The event saw 80,000 people pack inside of Wembley Stadium in London, England to see their favorite AEW stars, setting records for not only the company but the wrestling industry as a whole. The night wasn’t without it’s problems, however, as one of the most notable stories to come out of the show was CM Punk’s backstage altercation with Jack Perry that ultimately led to his firing from AEW. It’s unclear if the documentary-style video will touch on any of that or if AEW will instead choose to omit it.

Earlier this year, the company aired footage of Perry and Punk’s heated exchange backstage, which was allegedly brought on by Perry “provoking” Punk about the use of glass in his pre-show match against HOOK. Punk was slated to open the show with Samoa Joe just moments later, leading to the iconic smirk during his entrance. He completed his match without any issues, but by AEW All Out in Chicago a week later he was being released from his contract.

Punk shocked the wrestling world when he returned to WWE at last year’s Survivor Series and he has been prominently featured on television ever since. He is currently in the midst of a feud with Drew McIntyre which shows no signs of stopping after their heated match at WWE SummerSlam. Perry, however, is currently tied up with The Elite — the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada — where he holds gold as the TNT Champion. He will face Darby Allin for the championship at this year’s All In event.

In the brief teaser released to social media, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page reflect on huge night and how it changed the wrestling landscape, much like the original All In event in 2018 which was independently produced by the Bucks and Cody Rhodes. The video will premiere Monday, August 19 at 12 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel, less than a week before this year’s event.

As of WrestleTix’s last update on August 8th, AEW has sold over 45,000 tickets with a set up of 51,314. This year’s event will see several high-profile women’s matches, a change from last year, as they take the center stage. “Timeless” Toni Storm defends the Women’s World Championship against her former mentee Mariah May looking to break away and make a name for herself as the future of AEW.

Bryan Danielson will go up against Swerve Strickland for the World Championship as his in-ring career winds down to the final moments. There are so many other matches making up the card, including Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker who are going head-to-head for the first time. Moné was at last year’s event as a mere spectator in the crowd.

