Becky Lynch Pregnancy: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence Fatherhood With Adorable Photo

✖

Seth Rollins broke his silence on Becky Lynch's pregnancy news with an adorable photo on Facebook. The WWE superstar had to be going through a ton of emotions of his own as Lynch was taking the test in his picture. But, both seem to be ecstatic to welcome their newest addition to the world later this year in December.

In his post, Rollins showed a picture of Lynch's positive pregnancy test, calling it the "best news" of his life. The former two-time WWE Champion lost his bid for a third one toDrew McIntyre Rollins Monday, but said he simply can't wait for December, Lynch's due date.

The acknowledgement came several days after Lynch's. Monday night, Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw and announced she was pregnant and was giving up the Raw Womens' Championship. She's held for the title for 399 days, a record for both longest single reign and most consecutive days with the title.

Lynch shocked the entire WWE Universe Monday, announcing that she would be stepping away from the ring to go be a mother and relinquishing her title to Asuka. But an amazing outpouring of support sprung up after the announcement. It was like the entire community was Asuka at that moment, as they shared in a bright spot for the ages on Monday Night Raw. After all was said and done, the Womens' Champions celebrated backstage with fellow WWE superstars.

Describing herself as someone who's always been career-focused, Lynch recently described her desire for wanting kids. She told PEOPLE Magazine a bit about the reveal and how she and Rollins discovered the good news, describing her desire for kids as chasing a dream and wondering if it would ever happen for her.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," she continued. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.”

Will you be missing The Man as she steps away from the ring? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.