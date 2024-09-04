Becky Lynch's WWE Future: Former Rival Says She's "Keeping Her Cards Close"

Becky Lynch's future in professional wrestling is uncertain. Big Time Becks' career did multiple 180 degree flips over the past couple of months, as she was first defeated by then-WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40 but captured that title weeks later after a freak shoulder injury forced Ripley to vacate the title. Lynch would lose the title in her first premium live event defense, as Liv Morgan bested her at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in May. Lynch fell short in her title rematch the following week on WWE Monday Night Raw and has not been seen on WWE TV since. Her contract reportedly expired on June 1st.

Becky Lynch is "Not Revealing Much" Regarding WWE Future

(Photo: WWE)

Don't expect to hear much about Becky Lynch's wrestling future before a public decision is made.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament, Lyra Valkyria noted that Lynch is "keeping her cards close" when it comes to revealing details about her next steps in professional wrestling.

"I think Becky is off, she's keeping to herself," Valkyria said. "She's keeping her cards close, she's not revealing much, so who knows what she's going to do next."

Valkyria and Lynch have a storied history in WWE NXT, having teamed together on one occasion in September 2023 before feuding over the NXT Women's Championship. Valkyria defeated her fellow Irishman to win the NXT Women's Title the following month and reigned with the gold for the next six months.

The two women crossed paths once again following this year's WWE Draft, as Valkyria was selected by WWE Monday Night Raw, the same brand that Lynch was champion of. Lynch gave Valkyria a pep talk ahead of her Queen of the Ring semifinal match against Iyo Sky and shared another backstage segment with her the following week on what remains her final WWE appearance.

There is no word on when Lynch is looking to return to wrestling nor if that wrestling return will even happen in WWE. AEW star Chris Jericho has acknowledged that there is "buzz" about Lynch jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling but there remains nothing substantial to the speculation.

"Five years ago, Becky would have no other options. [I'm] not saying that she's coming, but there is an option," Jericho said in May. "Who knows what could happen? No one thought that I would come to AEW, no one thought that Moxley would come, or Bryan Danielson, or Adam Cole, or any of these guys that have come over. It's exciting for the fans and it's exciting for the wrestlers and the talent because now, suddenly, there's a bidding war that benefits us."