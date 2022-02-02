Mustafa Ali Reacts to WWE Giving Brian Kendrick His Release

Mustafa is still waiting for WWE to grant him his release weeks after he publicly requested to be let go from his contract. News broke days after Ali’s announcement that the company was denying his request despite the numerous releases they’ve made recently and how he hasn’t wrestled a match since late October. Weeks after Ali’s announcement it was reported that Brian Kendrick, who had pivoted from wrestler to backstage producer in recent years, had also requested his release. News broke on Tuesday that it had been granted, and within hours AEW announced Kendrick would be on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite taking on Jon Moxley.

After asking for his release again ahead of Saturday’s Royal Rumble, Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to the news of Kendrick’s departure. He didn’t write anything, but uploaded an old clip of comedian Dave Chappelle. The video ends with him saying, “the worst thing to call somebody is crazy. It’s dismissive. ‘I don’t understand this person, so they’re crazy.’ That’s bulls—. These people [he was talking about celebrities in the interview] are not crazy, they’re strong people. Maybe the environment is a little sick.”

https://twitter.com/AliWWE/status/1488692579730440203?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While WWE has stayed quiet regarding Ali, Kofi Kingston gave his thoughts on the situation while speaking with CBS Sports. Ali and Kingston were supposed to have a program leading up to WrestleMania 37 but plans were scrapped.

“It’s kind of crazy because it’s a really complicated industry. I feel for him. I feel for him because I understand the frustrations he’s going through and I feel like somebody who is so incredibly talented should always be afforded the opportunity to shine,” Kingston said. “He hasn’t really necessarily been given that. That is one of the most unfortunate natures of our industry. I don’t know how to change that. It’s been like that for quite some time. I guess we’ll see where it all goes.

“I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason and when it’s all said and done, he will have grown from this whole experience, for sure,” he added. “I don’t know where it’s going to end. I don’t know where it’s going to go, but he’ll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented, not just in the ring, but outside the ring too. As a person, someone who wants to have a major impact on the world. I’m hoping that he’s able to find some peace in the situation and when all the cards fall..he’s going to be fine regardless, but I hope he’s able to find happiness at the end of it when it’s all said and done with the light at the end of the tunnel. Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him and his future.”