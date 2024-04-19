Rey Mysterio Gives Update on His WWE Retirement Plans

In November, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio underwent surgery on his knee following an attack from Santos Escobar who parted ways with the LWO. According to reports, Mysterio was slated to be out anywhere between six to eight weeks but he returned in March to come face-to-face with Escobar and get payback for sidelining him. Mysterio was unsuccessful in his attempt to do so, but the feud continued into WrestleMania 40 as Mysterio teamed with Andrade against Dominik Mysterio and Escobar. Riding the high of that win, Mysterio competed in a triple threat #1 Contender's Match for the United States Championship, currently held by Logan Paul.

Now just shy of 50 years old, Mysterio has been wrestling for over three decades. Although he's done pretty much everything there is to do in the wrestling business, he's showing no signs of slowing down or even retiring. When asked by Metro's Alistair McGeorge about his previous hints at retiring by 50, Mysterio noted he's listening to his body. "So I think – I knew I had a number in mind. and I said I didn't want to go past that," Mysterio said. "But I'm truly listening to how my body has been reacting. And my body has been reacting great, and my motivation is still on point. I want to make sure that everything, coordination-wise, is still on point in order for me to continue. As of yet, you know, I'm good."

Mysterio also insists he feels "great" and "motivated" to be back in the ring, mentioning that he had a much easier time in rehab and recovery with this surgery as opposed to ones in the past. 'It was much easier. The procedure was minor compared to my previous surgeries on the left knee,' he continued. 'Just the meniscus tear, three [or] four months of recovery, and ready to go back. But overall, I do feel better!"

There have been major success stories of veteran professional wrestlers coming back and having historic runs -- Sting, who's career almost ended in WWE due to a severe injury -- debuted in AEW and rewrote the ending of his story how he wanted it. His send-off is likely what a lot of older professional wrestlers strive for, and then there's talent like Adam Copeland who had only known one company for their entire career. Copeland continues to show he's capable of so much more inside of the ring when he can spread his wings like he is in AEW. With someone like Mysterio, the sky is the limit in WWE. Now he's able to usher in the next generation of talent much like he did with his son, Dominik, who turned heel and faced his father at WrestleMania 39.