Roman Reigns to Make Universal Title Announcement on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to make an announcement regarding the Universal Title on Friday Night SmackDown! Following his defeat of Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, Reigns has still yet to get a concrete opponent for either the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view later this month or a set match at Wrestlemania 2021 this April. According to a recent announcement from the WWE, however, Reigns seems intent on changing that as they teased he'll be making a "huge" announcement regarding the Universal Championship. But as to what this announcement will be is still very much a mystery, unfortunately.

WWE started to tease the announcement with the following playing into Owens' surprise attack on Reigns last week, "Last week on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made secret about feeling disrespected by 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Edge. When they finally came face-to-face, The Head of the Table demanded that the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledge him as the main event of Wrestlemania, only to suffer a sneak attack from Kevin Owens before the issue could be resolved."

This continues with WWE pointing out the fact that Edge confirmed he will not be making a decision for his Wrestlemania opponent until after the Elimination Chamber, "Three days later on Monday on Raw, The Ultimate Opportunity revealed that he would not make any decision regarding which World Champion he will face on The grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber."

With all of this up in the air, it seems Reigns is going to resolve at least getting a concrete opponent for the upcoming pay-per-view event, "Tonight on the blue brand, The Head of the Table will make a huge announcement regarding the Universal Title. No doubt feeling intense anger towards both The Master Manipulator, KO, WWE Official Adam Pearce and any number of others, it will be interesting to see what The Big Dog has in store. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Reigns has been one of the big mysteries heading into Wrestlemania 37, and it seems like a lot of his attention is being turned in several different directions. But it won't be long before we see who his big opponent will be if recent reports are anything to be believed. But what do you think Reigns' announcement will be? Who would you want to see him face at Elimination Chamber? or face off against at Wrestlemania this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!