TNA Reveals More Details About the Return of Xplosion

During the recent TNA Snake Eyes taping in Las Vegas, TNA revealed that a fan-favorite show would be making its return, TNA Xplosion. The original TNA Xplosion (later known as IMPACT Xplosion) ran from 2002 to 2021 for over 800 episodes. It featured exclusive taped matches and other original content before it was completely done away with and made into "Before the Impact" hosted by Gia Miller and Josh Matthews.

TNA has revealed that Xplosion will feature two taped matches every week alongside exclusive segments like Around the Ring hosted by Miller. Episodes of Xplosion will premiere for TNA+ subscribers every Friday and will become available for free on YouTube on Tuesdays. The first episode is live which contains Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry and Shera vs. Rhino. Miller, meanwhile, sits down with one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, Ace Austin of ABC.

TNA is starting off 2024 with Total Nonstop Action, as the name would suggest. Not only are they bringing back the original branding that fans fell in love with, they have brought in a number of free agents, including a number of WWE releases from September. Nic Nemeth (WWE's Dolph Ziggler), Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke), and AJ Francis (WWE's Top Dolla) all appeared at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view where it was later revealed that Nemeth and Ash had both signed contracts. Eric Young also recently appeared at a taping and TNA is hyping up the debut of Mustafa Ali. A vignette aired in the TNA post-credits this week where Ali made it clear that it's time for a new change, one that would bring the "x-factor" possibly hinting at an X-Division debut. They also recently announced an expansion upon their partnership with Lucha Libre AAA.

With the debut of so many new stars in TNA, it has some believing that a big television deal for the brand could be on the horizon as well. "The way people consume the product is changing. People stream it, but there's still that stamp of approval you need from a big television network," said Santino Marella, TNA's Director of Authority, on Busted Open Radio. "That's the only missing piece, and they're working on it. Once we get on a channel that everyone can see, that's when we're going to change gears and blow up to the next level, and it's like everyone wants to be a part of it when that happens. It's like buying the stock before the company blows up. You want to be there during that transition because it's gonna be history, and it's gonna happen. I'm very confident it's gonna happen, everyone is confident it's gonna happen. You want to be a part of it when it happens. Not a week later. You gotta be there during that moment."

