Twisted Metal Reveals First Look at Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth

Peacock revealed the first poster for the anticipated Twisted Metals series yesterday, which featured lead star Anthony Mackie in the driver's seat. It also revealed our first look at Sweet Tooth's iconic ice cream truck, but we didn't get to see the man himself. That's all changed with today's Twisted Metal teaser trailer, which waits till the end to reveal our first real look at the famous character, who will be played by AEW and ROH star Samoa Joe. You can check out the first footage of Joe in action as Sweet Tooth in the video below, and we can't wait to see more of what the series has in store.

As you can see in the trailer, Mackie is riding along in his car as mayhem happens all around him, but then we see the inside of Sweet Tooth's ride briefly before he slams the window down while laughing. We don't get to see Joe behind the wheel of the truck or get in any roadside battles, but once the full trailer hits we'll likely get that and much more. It's a small glimpse at Sweet Tooth, but it should get fans hyped to see more of him.

If you have seen Joe's work in AEW, ROH, or WWE, you know aggression and intimidation come second nature to him. He's an unstoppable force in the ring, and those elements should help him nail down the character of Sweet Tooth. Joe also voices the character of King Shark in Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, so it looks like this is just the first of many roles we'll see him jump into.

Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, and Joe Seanoa. Guest stars will include Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Thhj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is the showrunner and executive producer for the series, and also executive producing are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Anthony Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions), Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

You can find the official description for Twisted Metal below.

"TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

