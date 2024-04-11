Will Ospreay's Creative Role Within AEW ALL IN: London Teased

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to the United Kingdom. Following the smash success of AEW ALL IN: London this past August, AEW announced that it would return to Wembley Stadium in Summer 2024. This show will mark a trilogy of ALL IN events, as the inaugural edition came back in September 2018, precursing the birth of AEW. After five years of dormancy, AEW President Tony Khan resurrected the historic name for AEW's overseas debut in an effort to capture the "bet on yourself" spirit that ALL IN (2018) had. AEW ALL IN: London went on to have the largest paid attendance for a wrestling show in history, selling 81,035 tickets.

Many of those who flocked to Wembley that day came to see Will Ospreay. AEW borrowed the Aerial Assassin from New Japan Pro Wrestling for AEW ALL IN: London, fulfilling a dream of Ospreay's by having him wrestle inside Wembley Stadium. While Ospreay was the outsider in 2023, he walks into the 2024 event as one of AEW's top flag-bearers.

Beyond likely having a prominent bout on the card, Ospreay is also helping put together 2024's AEW ALL IN: London as a whole.

"Yeah, we have," AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook.com when asked if he and Ospreay have discussed Ospreay's creative ideas for AEW ALL IN: London. "I have talked to Will about it and I'm really excited. I think that this is going to be an amazing event and I'm really thrilled that we get to do this, that we're going to Wembley Stadium and Will Ospreay is under contract. He's going to be a part of it as a full-time member of the AEW roster this year. He's very excited about the event. I've been talking to him about it lot. I think it's going to be tremendous."

Ospreay's involvement as a full-time competitor is just one of a couple new luxuries that AEW ALL IN: London has this year. AEW also has had a full year to spread the word, begin ticket sales, and tease matches for the 2024 version.

"I think it's going to really pick up coming out of Double or Nothing, which is about three months before," Khan said in response to when the AEW ALL IN: London build will begin. "I think you'll see a lot of build through the summer from Double or Nothing to ALL IN, and of course you have Forbidden Door in the middle."

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 25th.