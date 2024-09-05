WWE x AEW: Drew McIntyre Will "Never Answer Question" About Jack Perry Photo

Drew McIntyre has held nothing back in his feud with CM Punk. The Scottish Warrior and the Second City Saint's rivalry quickly spiraled into a personal vat of bad blood, as McIntyre regularly verbally and metaphorically attacked Punk's family while Punk retaliated by costing McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on four separate occasions. McIntyre even pulled from Punk's AEW history in various social media strikes, referencing Punk's infamous press conference rant and his backstage brawl with Jack Perry. He doubled down on the latter in July, as McIntyre posed for a photo with Perry and shared it to his socials.

Drew McIntyre Will "Never Answer" Jack Perry Photo Question

Shortly after Drew McIntyre shared that photo with Jack Perry on social media, he deleted it. This led to speculation that somebody within WWE told him to take it down, but according to McIntyre, that reasoning will remain a mystery.

"I just do what was fun. Did someone tell me, didn't some tell me, was it by design, did I choose to remove it?" McIntyre said. "I'll never answer that question because I love people asking questions."

Punk and Perry's issues began in Summer 2023 and culminated with Punk getting fired from AEW. The story goes that Perry wanted to pre-tape a segment during AEW Collision for his on-screen feud with Hook which would have involved using real glass. Punk, the de facto locker room leader on AEW Collision at the time, confronted Perry about the dangers of his planned spot.

The "real glass" segment was axed, but not before the story made its way onto social media. Perry referenced the situation during the AEW ALL IN: London 2023 broadcast, knocking his fist on a car windshield and saying down the barrel of a camera, "Real glass. Go cry me a river." Punk confronted Perry again, this time escalating into physicality. Punk choked Perry, knocking over monitors near AEW President Tony Khan in the process, and was fired from the company within the next week.

"I saw Roderick Strong at the airport, a buddy of mine, and we got to catch up which was awesome. He was headed to an ROH show I believe. Then on the flight, I just seen Jack," McIntyre reflected on how he and Perry crossed paths. "Had a little chat with him and his Mrs, we snapped a picture, and the internet had a freaking meltdown. It was hilarious. I think it lasted 45 minutes. The numbers I heard were like two million impressions or something insane for 45 minutes. I'm always dancing on that line on what's acceptable and not acceptable, making people question things."

McIntyre and Punk are expected to have their third match at WWE Bad Blood next month.