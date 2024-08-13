WWE Announces Dakota Kai is Injured, Will Undergo Surgery

Another member of Damage CTRL is currently battling an injury. Dakota Kai returned from a severe knee injury back in February that had her shelved for quite some time. She’s beginning to get back in the groove of things in WWE but a recent injury will force her to take more time off. WWE announced that Kai is currently out with a torn meniscus, an injury that will keep her out 8-10 weeks after she gets knee surgery. Her WWE run has been plagued with knee problems as she has had a few unfortunate ACL tears over the years. WWE is keeping up with storyline purposes, explaining that Sonya Deville and the rest of the Pure Fusion Collective were at fault for re-injuring Kai.

Back in June, Kai expressed her desire to wrestle on a WWE Premium Live Event in a singles match. “I’ve never had an opportunity as a singles competitor on a PLE. I’m not talking about NXT. You know what I mean,” she said on her Twitch channel. “I’m getting like — ugh. You know that feeling where you’re like [bangs the desk], ‘Give me an opportunity, please, anything.’ I’m crying. I’m crying because I’m so emotional about this. No, it’s my allergies. I’m not actually crying. But seriously, come on now, get behind me, bro!”

Kai isn’t the first member of her faction or even the first member of the WWE roster to be battling some sort of injury this year. Kai’s stablemate Asuka underwent surgery following her and Kairi Sane’s loss at WWE Backlash in May. She’s been out of action ever since but did make a recent appearance on the WWE Japan tour, coincidentally the last time Kai wrestled. Seth Rollins, who has had more than his fair share of injuries over the last year, is currently on the mend following a brief return. He was attacked by Bronson Reed and WWE are attributing his injuries in storyline to having to take six Tsunamis to the gut.

What’s Next for Damage CTRL?

Two members of Damage CTRL remain — Kairi Sane and IYO Sky. Things don’t seem to be slowing down for them, though, as they are currently in the midst of a title story with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They were close to securing a #1 contenders shot on the red brand, but their plans were thwarted; WWE instead set up a triple threat scenario. Fyre and Dawn will defend against Damage CTRL, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on next week’s Raw. It should be noted that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are still in the picture following their shocking loss on a recent SmackDown.

ComicBook wishes Kai well in her recovery. Stay tuned for news and updates as they are provided.