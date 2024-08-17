WWE Reveals New Event on Same Day as AEW Worlds End

WWE and AEW don’t directly collide all that often, which makes it rather notable when they do occasionally cross paths. An even more rare event however is when AEW and WWE have an event on the same day and in the same city, but that’s exactly what’s happening later this year. WWE announced that they will be having a live event as part of the WWE Holiday Tour on December 28th, which will take place at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. That also happens to be the day of AEW’s year-end pay-per-view Worlds End, which will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, which means they are roughly around 20 minutes drive from each other (via Fightful).

A Rare Occasion

Now, to be fair, there’s quite a bit of distance between the types of events taking place. WWE’s show is a WWE Live event and won’t be televised in any way, unlike a Raw or SmackDown. Worlds End is a major AEW pay-per-view, so it’s not like fans are going to be super torn on which one to attend if they are in the area. It’s great for wrestling fans though overall, as now you’ll have two events to choose from on the same day.

Typically WWE and AEW’s weekly shows don’t run directly against each other anymore, save for a date change due to a sporting or special event. Playoff games are typically the reason AEW shows move dates, and that has meant in the past AEW Dynamite has run against WWE NXT. WWE shows typically don’t move days, choosing to shift networks instead, like recently when WWE aired their shows on Syfy.

Pay-per-views have also at times run on the same day, but again, rarely directly against each other. There are times where a WWE event has take place earlier in the day and AEW’s at night, but more often than not they are still separated in some way. Not always the case, but mostly the case. The next events for both companies are AEW All In and WWE Bash in Berlin, and you can find the rundowns for both events below.

