WWE Makes Another Roster Move to Help WWE SmackDown

WWE made yet another roster move on Monday morning to help bolster SmackDown's Women's Division. Following the company's round of roster cuts in June the Blue Brand's division had been cut down to just seven wrestlers, one of whom (Sasha Banks) hadn't been active since WrestleMania while another two (Natalya and Tamina) were pulling double duty as the tag team champions on both SmackDown and Raw. The shallowness of the division was on full display over the past month as Sonya Deville had to start naming participants for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match rather than have qualifying matches a la Raw's division.

But over the past few weeks, WWE has made a few moves to help fix that problem. First, the company called up Shotzi (Blackheart), (Tegan) Nox and Toni Storm up from NXT. Then on Monday PWInsider reported Naomi had been quietly moved over to the Blue Brand (though the change has not been made on WWE.com as of this writing). The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion had been a staple of the Blue Brand for years, but was drafted over to Raw as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. She had spent the bulk of her time on the Red Brand teaming with Lana, who was released in early June.

In other recent roster changes, Raw and NXT conducted a trade by having Mandy Rose and Aliyah swap brands. Rose appeared on last week's NXT to tease feuding against Sarray and the Robert Stone Brand, while Aliyah betrayed Stone and left the faction.

Hot off the heels of Money in the Bank, this week's Monday Night Raw will mark the first time the Red Brand has had a live audience in well over a year. The show will kick off with a promo from a returning John Cena and will reportedly feature the return of Bill Goldberg. Check out the full results from Sunday's Money in the Bank below: