WWE SmackDown Promo Confirms Seth Rollins' Return

WWE has confirmed Seth Rollins will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown soon with a new promo! WWE wrapped up the final Friday Night SmackDown airing for the year with its December 25th release, so now it's already looking forward to the next year of big potential moves. One such move in this case is the promised return of Seth Rollins, who we had last seen in action during the Survivor Series pay-per-view following a string of major losses ending his feud with the Mysterio family and potentially laying the seeds for one with Murphy.

It was reported that Seth Rollins had been written off WWE television for a stint of paternity leave to support fiance and fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch during the final days of her pregnancy, and fans had suspected this meant that Rollins would be back in time for the Royal Rumble. But now that return was confirmed with a promo revealing Seth Rollins will be back long before that at the start of January:

2021 on FOX kicks off with fireworks with the return of @WWERollins! 📺: #SmackDown Jan. 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/EFcLkJhgjE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2020

For the New Year's Day episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, a new promo has revealed Seth Rollins will be making his return to television. With Lynch and Rollins welcoming their first child, named Roux, to the world earlier this month, it seems the time was right far before the theorized return of the Royal Rumble. With the date for the Royal Rumble now set as well, the road to Wrestlemania is already starting to take shape.

There is potential for Seth Rollins to be put basically anywhere in the roster. Not only are there still the lingering after-effects to his leaving in the first place, but there are new pieces in place with a new Intercontinental Champion in Big E and the current dominance of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the top of the card. WWE can point Seth Rollins at whoever they want as any Wrestlemania match is bound to be good with him in a few months.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Seth Rollins make his return on New Year's Day? What do you think he'll set his sights on with this clean slate? How do you think the Messiah character has changed in his time away? Let us know all of your thoughts on the matter in the comments!