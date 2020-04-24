WWE's Triple H Shocks Fans With New Quarantine Look

✖

The WWE has had to go through a lot of changes when it comes to the recent coronavirus pandemic that is keeping large swathes of fans at home and it seems as though Triple H has spent this time of quarantine developing a new look for himself! On a recent episode of the WWE Network's The Bump, Triple H made an appearance that shows off his brand new look as he has allowed his beard to grow out much longer than before and even let the hair on his head grow similarly to boot!

The Bump, for those who might not be familiar, is a talk show on "The Network" that features interviews and "call-ins" with different WWE superstars swinging by each week to share their thoughts and perspectives on any hot news items of the day. Obviously, with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, Triple H had to call in remotely for the event, though this hasn't stopped him from still remaining an on-air talent for World Wrestling Entertainment. With such a deep history with the wrestling organization "Hunter Heart Helmsley" will always catch the fans' eyes, especially when he makes a big change to his appearance!

The interview from the Network's television show of "The Bump" showed off the new look for Triple H in all his quarantine glory, which has clearly had fans talking about how the wrestler turned Executive Vice President has decided to change things up:

(Photo: WWE)

As mentioned earlier, the WWE has had to make a number of changes in the face of the coronavirus, with Wrestlemania recently showing off just how many things that the company had to take into account. The "biggest event in wrestling" had to spread the usually one night event over two and make a number of changes to the matches with a number of wrestlers being unable to participate. On top of this, the annual spectacle also decided to pre-record two matches in the forms of the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse Match, which received a ton of approval from fans who fell in love with these new takes.

We'll be keeping an eye on the appearances of wrestlers and be sure to let you all know as they change as a result of the pandemic!

What do you think of Triple H's new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of wrestling entertainment!

