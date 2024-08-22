WWE’s Fallon Henley Possibly Injured

It appears that a popular WWE NXT Superstar might have been injured during a recent taping, as a new report from Fightful’s Corey Brennan (via Fightful Select) states star Fallon Henley suffered a possible broken nose. NXT taped two episodes of NXT on August 20th, and during the second taped episode Henley teamed up with her Fatal Influence teammate Jacy Jayne in a match against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. While Henley did evidently suffer a broken nose, the good news is she went on to finish the match. We wish Henley all the best and hope for a quick recovery.

Introducing Fatal Influence

Last week NXT fans finally got an official name for the new faction in the Women’s Division that includes Henley, Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx, and the trio is now officially known as Fatal Influence. Jayne and Nyx were already allies after Jayne’s stint with Chase U, but when Henley turned heel and attacked Thea Hail at Spring Breakin’, suddenly an opportunity for a partnership opened up.

It would take a few weeks, but eventually Jayne and Nyx started helping Henley after their viewpoints started to align, and then they would become a full blown faction over the past few weeks, though they didn’t have a name yet. Now they’ve been officially introduced, and and the team is ready to start making their pretense felt in the Title scene, at least once Henley is fully recovered from her injury.

A Powerhouse Trio

Fatal Influence will look to carve out their lane amongst a crowded (and extremely talented) NXT Women’s Division. While Nyx is a newer addition to NXT, Henley and Jayne have both held Championship gold and have been on the babyface and heel sides of the coin. Henley’s heel turn is much more recent, as she’s been one of the more popular faces since she debuted, but Jayne has primarily been one of the brand’s strongest heels throughout her time there, especially during her time with Toxic Attraction.

After the faction’s breakup (which was caused by the sudden release of Mandy Rose), Jayne would turn face for a bit as part of Chase U, which showed a while other side to her skill-set, though she would eventually return to her heel ways after turning on Thea Hail and aligning with Nyx.

Now the trio looks to forge a new path together, and as long as Henley is back to 100% soon, that could start as soon as No Mercy. The trio doesn’t currently have a match on the card, but we could see them make a statement there in some form or fashion, but we’ll have to wait and see. You can find the current card for NXT No Mercy below.

NXT No Mercy Current Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

