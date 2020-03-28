Fruits Basket Season 2 Reveals Theme Song Details

Fruits Basket's big anime comeback was one of the more surprising releases of last year, and there was quite the excitement from fans are it sought to adapt Natsuki Takaya's original work far more closely than the first anime adaptation did nearly 20 years ago. That first anime adaptation from Studio Deen featured its own ending, and thus left much of the story and characters introduced after a certain point out of the anime. But that's going to finally change with the second season of the anime reboot series coming as part of the Spring 2020 anime season.

Along with the exciting prospect of certain characters like Machi Kuragi getting their anime due after such a long wait, the new season of Fruits Basket will be offering much more. This includes a new set of opening and ending themes which were recently confirmed by Funimation. The new opening theme will be titled "Prism" as performed by AmPm featuring Miyuna, and the new ending theme is titled "ad meliora" as performed by THE CHARM PARK.

OMG! The opening and ending themes for Fruits Basket Season 2 just got announced! 🥰🌸 OP: "Prism" by AmPm ft. Miyuna

ED: "ad meliora" by THE CHARM PARK Learn more about the artists 👉 https://t.co/eMjAbxfa7A pic.twitter.com/A3LCp3FNmS — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 27, 2020

Fruits Basket Season 2 will be officially premiering April 6th, and is scheduled to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Unfortunately due to the novel coronavirus, a previously scheduled theatrical premiere event for the second season at the end of the month had been cancelled.

As for the English dubbed release of the series, Funimation has also confirmed that they will be postponing their SimulDub releases for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic as well to better protect the health of their cast and crew. This includes the planned English dub for Fruits Basket Season 2, and Funimation will be sharing any updates on that matter as soon as they can! But for now, at least the English subbed release is still on track!

