Attack on Titan's New Studio Celebrates Final Season Trailer with New Art

Attack on Titan debuted the first trailer for its fourth and final season, and with it confirmed a brand new studio would be taking over. Now that studio has shared its first statement with fans about the major shake up behind the scenes, and it comes along with some slick art from the anime's new director. With the studio shake up going from WIT Studio to Studio MAPPA, there was also a shake up in staff too as Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro, Kakegurui) will be taking over as director for the final season from director of the first three seasons, Tetsuro Araki.

Studio MAPPA's official Twitter account shared a special message thanking fans for getting MAPPA trending around the world following the debut trailer. It also comes with an art piece featuring Eren Yeager's Titan form with fans. This also included an introduction from new director Hayashi who says, "We're working on the project very hard!"

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be ushering in a whole new wave of battle that the manga is still getting through as of this writing. Whether or not the final season of the series makes its initially slated Fall 2020 release, there will still be plenty of new material to mine when the anime does make its big premiere.

The debut trailer for the season gave fans a taste of what MAPPA will be bringing to the table for this final act of such a major series, and while there are still fans that are concerned over what the final season will bring there are just as many loving the new set of hands handling such a fan favorite project. But what do you think?

What do you think of Attack on Titan moving to a new studio for the fourth and final season of the anime? Are you excited to see what vision Studio MAPPA will be bringing to the anime series? Are you excited to see new episodes of the series at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

