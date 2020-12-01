Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Still of its New Warriors

✖

Attack on Titan has kickstarted the countdown to its final season premiere, and it has shared a preview still of some of the new warriors making their debut in the new episodes. Attack on Titan's final season will be making its grand debut on December 7th in Japan, and although fans have seen very little in terms of concrete material from the new season since it was officially confirmed to be on the way earlier this year, the series has now lifted the curtain as we have seen some major teases as to what's to come from Studio MAPPA's new take on the anime.

With the first episode of Attack on Titan's final season on the way, a new preview still from the premiere has surfaced online featuring two of the major additions coming in the final season, Gabi and Falco. These two young kids find themselves in the middle of this massive war breaking out between Eldia and Marley, and they play a much bigger role than one would expect at first.

For those wondering about what other new characters fans will be introduced to in the final season, Attack on Titan has previously confirmed the new cast additions that include the likes of Ayane Sakura as Gabi, Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grice, Manami Numakura as Pieck, Toshiki Masuda as Porco Galliard, Ayumu Murase as Udo, Yumi Kawashima as Zofia, and Masaya Matsukaze as Colt Grice.

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be tackled by Studio MAPPA rather than WIT Studio from the previous three seasons, and while fans have not seen much in terms of previews there is still a palpable excitement for the final season's premiere. It's because characters like Gabi and Falco will be taking the battle in a completely different direction than anime fans might not be ready for. It's a battle even fans of the manga are still adjusting to.

What do you think of this first look into Attack on Titan's final season premiere? Curious to see what Gabi and Falco will be doing in the new episodes? What are you most excited to see in the anime as the series comes to an end?