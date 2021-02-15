Attack on Titan Fans Have Big Issues with Season 4's Historia Reveal

Attack on Titan fans are having big issues with the final season's Historia reveal with the newest episode of the series! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season might have started out with Marley, but now that Eren and the others have finished their attack mission the series has returned its focus to the people on Paradis. Not only is the final season catching us up to speed on Eren and the rest of the Survey Corps' lives since third season, the series is also planting seeds for its final conflict.

Historia Reiss had a transformative arc in Attack on Titan's third season, but we had yet to get a major update on how her reign as Queen has progressed. While a flashback in the previous episode showed an example of her new royal duties, the newest episode gives us our most divisive update yet.

Episode 69 reveals that Historia is now pregnant with child. She alluded to the fact that she's willing to use her royal blood as necessary to end the war, but it was an answer to whether or not she would become the Beast Titan. It seems that this notion has been taken to the most extreme, and upsetting for many, conclusion. She has become a mother to continue her bloodline.

This is a royal duty, unfortunately, and while the father's identity has yet to be revealed, many fans suspect that Historia had not come to this decision willingly. She might have said as much, but her face seems to imply a major pain at her life thus far. But what do you think?

Do you think Historia willingly became pregnant? Who do you think is the father? Do you think that's even important?