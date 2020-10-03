Seven Great Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplays You Should Check Out
Avatar: The Last Airbender has inspired a ton of cosplay in the years since the fan favorite animated series first debuted on Nickelodeon, and here are seven great selections that you should check out! Avatar: The Last Airbender has one of the biggest and most dedicated fanbases out there, but it had largely been a cult following held strong by the releases of The Legend of Korra and several follow up comics. But a major wave came with the launch of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra on Netflix, and this meant artists were able to dive in completely.
Not only are artists now bringing the base looks for each of the characters to life, but many are finding a fun and unique way to highlight the characters from the entire franchise as a whole. The wide variety of options have led to quite a few surprises, and the new Netflix series is going to have some major work to keep up with.
Read on for seven great Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay you should check out, but this is by no means an entire selection. There are tons of great artists out there still needing to be discovered, so let us know your favorites in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Aang in His Fire Nation Look
Not only is this a great take on Aang, but it's a unique one that highlights Aang's new look when the gaang went undercover in the Fire Nation in the third and final season. You can find more of @tsunderecosplay's work on Instagram here.
What About Katara's Fire Nation Look?
Speaking of unique looks for Aang and the gaang, this fun take on Katara highlights the fan favorite look she had while undercover in the Fire Nation! Besides Aang's hair, Katara's Fire Nation makeover probably was the most dramatically different of the bunch. You can find more of @sanet.cosplay's work on Instagram here.
Remember Fancy Toph?
And another unique look that stands out above the rest is Toph's fancy dressed look during her debut episode. It's where we find the differences between her fighting life and real one, and where we started to develop that soft spot for such a major fan favorite! You can check out more of @mk_ays' work on Instagram here.
Fire Nation Family Reunion!
This cosplay trio imagines quite the fierce family portrait with Fire Lord Ozai (brought to life by @zin_inc, who you can find more from on Instagram here) with his children Zuko, and Azula (brought to life by reyla_cosplay, who you can find more work from here). We needed more of this family!
That Agni Kai Though...
Tapping into the fury of the Agni Kai is @cosplaychoco (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) as Katara, and @kaykay.ninja (who you can find more work from here) as Azula. This duo did not get enough time to bounce off of one another, but their clashes were so intense that it made a huge impact each time we saw them together on screen!
Don't Forget Uncle Iroh!
Although Avatar: The Last Airbender was largely Aang and the rest of the gaang's adventure, a large part of its success was the story of the series' deuteragonist' Zuko and his wild uncle Iroh. Iroh had some of the best moments of the franchise overall, and artist @jollysalmon (who you can find more work from here) was able to bring his humorous and gentle spirit to the real world!
A Look into the Future with Korra!
Here's a look into the future of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise with @cutiepiesensei (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) bringing the next Avatar after Aang, Korra, to life! The Legend of Korra was divisively received among fans for a number of reasons, but one thing many fans agreed on was how solid of a protagonist Korra was overall! Like Aang, she showed some major growth through her time in the franchise.