Seven Great Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplays You Should Check Out

Avatar: The Last Airbender has inspired a ton of cosplay in the years since the fan favorite animated series first debuted on Nickelodeon, and here are seven great selections that you should check out! Avatar: The Last Airbender has one of the biggest and most dedicated fanbases out there, but it had largely been a cult following held strong by the releases of The Legend of Korra and several follow up comics. But a major wave came with the launch of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra on Netflix, and this meant artists were able to dive in completely.

Not only are artists now bringing the base looks for each of the characters to life, but many are finding a fun and unique way to highlight the characters from the entire franchise as a whole. The wide variety of options have led to quite a few surprises, and the new Netflix series is going to have some major work to keep up with.

Read on for seven great Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay you should check out, but this is by no means an entire selection. There are tons of great artists out there still needing to be discovered, so let us know your favorites in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!