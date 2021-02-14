New Black Clover Synopses Set Up Next Phase of the Spade Kingdom War

✖

A new set of Black Clover synopses set up the next big phase of the war with the Spade Kingdom! Black Clover's anime might be coming to an end next month, but that doesn't mean it plans to slow down any time soon as the Spade Kingdom arc is just now heating up. The Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad have turned their attention toward the Clover and Heart Kingdoms, and the previous episode of the series showed how the fight is progressing on multiple fronts. This is set to continue to an intense next phase with the next few episodes.

A new batch of synopses for Episodes 164-167 of the series (as reported by @BCspoiler on Twitter) detail much of what's to come, and they highlight how the rest of the fights against Vanica and Dante will go before it's all said and done. Naturally these summaries have some big time spoilers, so read on only if you're not concerned with spoiling these coming episodes.

Here's a breakdown of the coming episode titles that outline not only the rest of Yami and Dante's fight but Vanica's fight with Lolopechka and Noelle in the Heart Kingdom:

Episode 164 - "Battlefield Heart Kingdom"

Episode 165 - "Water Crusade"

Episode 166 - "Captain Yami Sukehiro"

Episode 167 - "Black Oath"

Taking a further look at each of the descriptions for the coming episodes, and it seems that it's further confirmation that the anime will continue to follow along with Yuki Tabata's original manga version of the events. If that's the case and the end of the anime is still near, that means the three episodes after this batch should leave the series off on a natural cliffhanger if it ever does decide to return. But that's only if these early descriptions prove to be correct.

The fights in these episodes will also leave the series with three episodes to explore some very core facets of Asta's character as a whole. These reveals were teased in the newest opening theme sequence (and through a brief glimpse in Asta's berserk form transformation), so it's likely the anime will use the final batch of episodes to explore these in full should it decide to. It's also likely there could be an original ending as well.

But what do you think? Curious to see how the next phase of the Spade Kingdom war shakes out for Black Clover's anime?