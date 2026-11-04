Black Clover Creator Returns With Special Art After Finale

Black Clover might have ended the manga’s 11 year run earlier this year, but series creator Yuki Tabata has returned with some special new art after that grand finale. Black Clover Season 2 has been taking over screens as each new episode have finally started to adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid arc that fans have been waiting five long years to see in action. It’s been a great time to be a fan of the franchise as a result with all sorts of fun new things coming out.

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This includes a digital art book for Black Clover that’s begun to release in Japan. Though the final physical releases for Black Clover’s manga have since come and gone, this new art book delivers cooler looks at some of the series’ best layouts and covers that fans can’t get anywhere else. That includes a new piece from Tabata released specifically for the new digital art book itself, and it gives one final look at everyone. Check it out below as spotted by @nite_baronX on X.

Black Clover Creator Releases New Art After Manga’s Finale

Newly drawn art for the #BlackClover artbook. Presumably the last one for a very long time to come… (There's no other new art in it) pic.twitter.com/XE6XlrSEWH — nite｡BCSpoilers (@nite_baronX) November 2, 2026

This final piece of Black Clover art from Tabata (at least for now) unfortunately doesn’t dig too deep on the series, but gives us a fun final look for each of the characters to go out on. There are some major moves, however, such as the tease of Yami and Charlotte on a date. Given that this was one of the few romances that the series actually decided to pull the trigger on at the end of the series’ run, it’s fun to see a nod to it here. But then again, it’s just fun to see everyone enjoying their happy ending one last time.

Black Clover ended its manga after 11 years of serialization earlier this Spring, and with it brought the end to the final arc that actually began a few years ago. Tabata had shifted over to a quarterly release schedule for the final chapters, and it meant that there were months in between updates. But at the same time, the updated schedule meant that Tabata was able to release multiple chapters at the same time that were much bigger than usual. Given that the creator has been healthy enough to craft new art like this afterwards, it was the best decision Tabata could have made.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

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Black Clover might be over for now, but the franchise is still continuing on with the return of the TV anime adaptation. Kicking off its run this Fall, Black Clover Season 2 has picked up right from the end of the first season from 2017 with all sorts of big battles seen already. The new season is not even halfway into its run, but has provided fans with some of the biggest action moments of the year overall. And there are still many more to go throughout the rest of the season to come.

Black Clover Season 2 has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for, but it’s likely not going to be longer than a single cour considering the pace of how it’s been taking on the manga thus far. This is also the pentultimate arc of the series overall, so it’s really all just the beginning of the end for the anime. But what did you think of Black Clover‘s ending? How are you liking Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!