Boruto Explains Karma's Important Safety Mechanism

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest manga arc has changed everything we thought we knew about the Naruto saga. The "Kara Arc" storyline has opened up a whole new chapter of Naruto's mythos regarding chakra and its jutsu techniques; one big x-factor in that new story has been the truth behind the Karma seal, which was left imprinted on Boruto following his destruction of Momoshiki Otsutsuki. We now know that Karma's true purpose is to mark a person as a "vessel" for an Otsutsuki's resurrection, but in Boruto manga chapter 47, we learn another important detail: the safety mechanism the Otsutsuki built into Karma!

Boruto Manga Chapter 47 SPOILERS Follow!

Kara's chief scientist Amado has been revealed to have been a double-agent, who implanted himself in Kara in order to discover more about Isshiki Otsutsuki, the alien being hiding inside Kara's leader, Jigen. While Amado fled to Konohagakure, he left behind his enforcer, Koji Kashin (who's been revealed as a Jiraiya clone!) to face Isshiki in battle.

Koji indeed puts up a good fight against Jigen/Isshiki, whose new jutsu powers are some of the deadliest we've seen. The purpose of the battle is to eradicate Jigen's human body, thereby activating the resurrection protocol that will transform him fully into Isshiki Otsutsuki. Using Jiraiya's incredible summoning powers, Amado's plan goes off without a hitch, and Isshiki's full form manifests itself.

That's where the true goal of Amado's plan comes into focus: to see what would happen to Isshiki's other Karma seals, once he accessed the one on Jigen's body. True to theory, Isshiki's resurrection through Jigen destroys the Karma seal he placed on his young vessel Kawaki. This shocks Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and co., who immediately turn to Amado for an explanation.

As Kara's scientist theorizes, the Otsutsuki Clan designed Karma to function in this manner as a kind of failsafe, preventing one Otsutsukis' personality from being "downloaded" into multiple bodies. It makes sense if you think of the Otsutsuki's entire process in terms of being like a computer: you want your hard drive to back itself up onto one location - not split itself over several locations you would have to collect together later. This unique procedure for using Karma also presents Naruto and co. with a new unique new opportunity: to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki before he creates new Karma seals, and destroy him for good!

