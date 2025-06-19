Highly Anticipated Chinese Anime Announces Streaming Home

One of the most popular Chinese novels announced its donghua (Chinese animated series) in 2021. The critically acclaimed novel by Yuan Ye, better known as Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, gained widespread global popularity, and fans are now awaiting its anime debut. While Japanese animated series garner most of the global audience, the Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for quite a while now. We are all familiar with the famous mystery drama, Link Click, that debuted in 2021. However, the series that broke all records was Super Cube, which was released this year and immediately went viral thanks to the stellar visuals and fluid fight choreography.

As viewers seem interested in donghua more than ever, Lord of Mysteries may very well be the show that will give the industry the push it needs. The novel concluded in 2023 while the anime series was still in progress. In 2024, the author, who goes by the pen name Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, released a sequel novel, which is still ongoing. The studio is going all out to ensure that the series is easily accessible to a global audience. Now that the series is only a few days away from its global premiere, the official X account announces the streaming platforms.

The Lord of Mysteries Donghua Is Coming to Crunchyroll

#LoMGlobalRelease

"The Fool Arrives."



🎥 Lord of Mysteries Donghua Global Premiere: June 28

🎥 Available on: Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse, with more platforms launching soon.



Presented by: Tencent Video | Yuewen

Produced by: B.CMAY PICTURES

Based on the novel by: Cuttlefish… pic.twitter.com/lZbrEZOFbs — Lord of Mysteries (@LOM_officialEN) June 18, 2025

The series will debut on June 28th, 2025. However, the premiere time has yet to be announced. The official Summer 2025 lineup of Crunchyroll also confirms that there will be a dubbed version of Lord of Mysteries, but they haven’t announced the release date yet. We might get the dubbed version while the Chinese version of the anime is airing, and there’s also a possibility that both versions will air at the same time.

Furthermore, the anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, North Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. Apart from the largest anime streaming platform, Lord of Mysteries will also be available on Tencent Video and Muse, but they are not global platforms like Crunchyroll.

What Is the Plot of Lord of Mysteries?

This dark fantasy series is set in an alternate world reminiscent of Victorian-era London but with distinct supernatural elements, advanced technology, and a mysterious cosmology not found in our world. The world is governed by mysterious forces called the Seven Churches and secret organizations that allow people to become powerful through potions and rituals. The story follows Klein Moretti, a university graduate and an amateur detective, who performs a ritual after the accidental death of his friend. However, Klein ends up awakening as a Beyonder, a supernatural being.

He is killed soon after the incident, but somehow Zhou Mingrui, an ordinary human who lived on Earth, is suddenly reincarnated as Klein only a few days before the latter’s death. Armed with the knowledge of his death and his abilities, he aims to uncover the existence of the 22 mysterious Beyonder pathways, each offering a different route to power. However, they all possess the risk of madness or death.

