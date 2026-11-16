Crunchyroll’s Most Viral Anime of 2027 Confirms Early Premiere With Major Event

There’s been one anime that has already gone viral with fans ahead of its debut with Crunchyroll next year, and it’s now been confirmed that the streaming service will be holding an early premiere for the new series during a major event coming soon. 2027 is going to be packed with a ton of new anime releases that fans are already keeping an eye out for, but there’s one that fans of the manga have been eager to see make its anime adaptation debut.

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The anime adaptation for Sumiko Arai’s The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All will be making its full debut in January to help kick off the new year of anime releases, but Crunchyroll has now confirmed they will be hosting an early premiere for the new series as part of Anime Frontier 2026 taking place over the December 4-6 weekend at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. It’ll be the first chance fans get to see it in action before its full premiere next year.

Crunchyroll Confirms Early Premiere for The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All

Courtesy of Aniplex / Crunchyroll

The early premiere for The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All will be taking place on Sunday, December 6th for those in attendance at Anime Frontier 2026. The first episode of the new anime will be one of the premieres that Aniplex will be offering together with the first episodes of other upcoming 2027 hits like Bless, Here U Are, and Dengeki Daisy. But out of all of the premieres, this one is likely the anime that fans are most excited to see in action as soon as possible.

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All is currently slated for its full premiere next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of this time. The new anime will be directed by will be directed by Masashi Ishihama for CloverWorks (the studio behind hits like My Dress-Up Darling and Spy x Family) with Rino Yamazaki handling the composition for the series, and Kanna Hirayama providing the character designs. But additional staff and voice cast have yet to be revealed.

What to Know for The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All Anime

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The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when it finally makes its debut, and it will even feature Nirvana’s “Breed” as its official opening theme. With more details for the new series to be revealed ahead of its January premiere, this early look at the first episode is going to be one of the most substantial updates for the series yet. If you’re in the area you’ll want to look into it for sure.

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All is a romance series that fans have been begging to see adapted ever since it made its debut back in 2022. The trailers for the anime have reached millions of hits within a very short time, and it’s hard not to see why as its central duo of girls have a quite a unique path for their potential romantic connection. But how are you feeling about The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.