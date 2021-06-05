Digimon Adventure Promo Teases the Secret of the Crests

✖

Digimon Adventure is teasing the secret of the DigiDestined's crests with the promo for the next episode of the series! The chosen children have spent the past few episodes in the midst of its most intense arc of the reboot series to date as they clashed with the ultimate Dark Digimon, Millenniumon. Now that the final battle against this dark threat has come to an end with the newest episode of the series, it's a mystery as to where the series will be going next now that there are still a few episodes left in its run to go.

It turns out these next few episodes will be showing us more of the roots behind the DigiDestined as the promo for the next episode of the series teases that we'll be learning more about the Crests. These have been an interesting addition to the new series considering they have been a part of it from the very beginning, and now this next episode will finally give us a peek into the changes made to these ancient powers. Check out the promo for Episode 51 of the series below as shared by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 51 "The Mystery Hidden Within the Crests" Having survived the decisive battle against Millenniumon, Taichi and co. are contacted by Gerbemon, who once fought with them. He says that there is something resembling the Crests displayed on their Digivices at… pic.twitter.com/MjyZKJ75AJ — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) May 30, 2021

Episode 51 of the series is titled "The Mystery Hidden Within the Crests" and the synopsis for it begins as such, "Having survived the decisive battle against Millenniumon, Taichi and co. are contacted by Gerbemon, who once fought with them. He says that there is something resembling the Crests displayed on their Digivices at a place called the 'Great Tree of Information'."

The rest of the synopsis teases that this mystery behind the Crests will also lead to the final mission for this new series, "Heading there quickly, they reunite with Gerbemon and meet Wisemon, who gathers information about the Digital World. There is a secret chamber with engravings of the eight Crests. Taichi and co. learn about the additional mission of the Chosen Children there."

So while the Crests played a much larger role in the original series, it seems this reboot series will finally be tackling that power head-on as we find out the secrets behind this new take on the symbols from the original. But what do you think? Excited for Digimon Adventure's final arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!