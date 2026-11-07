Dragon Ball Super Remake Confirms English Dub Release Date With Crunchyroll – Watch New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has finally confirmed the release date for the English dub of its new remake series, and Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is coming for dub fans very soon. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been showing off a whole new take on the now classic TV anime series from over a decade ago, and the first few episodes have revealed how this new era is going to be enhancing the Battle of Gods arc. But unfortunately, fans of the English dub release have had to wait a little longer.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is currently a few episodes into its run as of the latest episodes of the anime hitting screens this Fall, and thankfully Crunchyroll has now confirmed that the English dub of the new remake series will be streaming with the platform beginning on November 12th at 8:00AM PT. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date, Crunchyroll has released a special new trailer showing off the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus English dub that you can check out below.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ English dub release will be making its debut with Crunchyroll on November 12th at 8:00AM PT, and new episodes will then be releasing on a weekly basis from then on for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. They will also be streaming the Spanish and Portuguese dubs at the same time as well, and will be featuring a returning voice cast from each of the dubs as well. The currently confirmed returning members of each cast breaks down as such:

ENGLISH VOICE CAST

Son Goku: Sean Schemmel

Vegeta: Christopher R. Sabat

Beerus: Jason Douglas

Whis: Ian Sinclair

SPANISH VOICE CAST

Son Goku: Mario Castañeda

Vegeta: René Garcia

Beerus: José Luis Orozco

Whis: Arturo Castañeda

PORTUGUESE VOICE CAST

Son Goku: Wendel Bezerra

Vegeta: Alfredo Rollo

Beerus: Marcelo Pissardini

Whis: Felipe Grinan

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Future?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is currently streaming the Japanese language version of the anime on a weekly basis with other platforms such as Hulu and Netflix, but it’s currently unclear as to whether or not the English dub release will stream with those platforms as well. There are also other questions about the nature of the dub’s production for each language as well as members of the Japanese production have previously noted that they didn’t need to record any new dialogue for the new remake series.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has featured enhanced versions of the classic TV anime’s events with new visual effects, new cuts of animation, new sound effects and more. But while there have been a few new recordings for the remake series with some of the Japanese actors, for the most part it’s been repurposing the older audio for the new era. It’s likely going to be the same case for each of the dub releases as well, but we’ll have to see whether or not that’s really the case when they kick off their run later this month.

Are you excited for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus to kick off its English dub release? Which moments are you most excited to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!