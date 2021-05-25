Dragon Ball Super Shows How Far Vegeta and Goku's Friendship Has Come

✖

Dragon Ball has been defined by the relationship between Saiyan warriors Goku and Vegeta, ever since the pair began fighting side-by-side in Dragon Ball Z. It was an understandably rocky partnership early on: after all, Vegeta's arrival on Earth meant a brutal fight between him and "Kakarot" - and that was only after Vegeta sadistically beating down and/or killing earth's Z-Fighters. Even after Vegeta opposed Freeza it took a long time for him and Goku to develop anything that could be called a friendship - but we've certainly reached that point now. In fact, Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter makes it clear just how far Goku and Vegeta's friendship has come!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's "Granolah the Survivor" arc pits Goku and Vegeta against Granolah, the lone survivor of his race, who used the Dragon Balls in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe. However, even though the two Saiyans are ambushed by Granolah's sniper shots, and when Granolah blasts Goku in one of his vital points of weakness, Goku goes down hard - and Vegeta is immediately rushing to his side with a Senzu bean!

Vegeta has made the vow never to fight alongside Goku again, as The Saiyan Prince is determined to prove the supremacy of his own powers, by mastering techniques Goku has never achieved. On the surface, it seems as though the two Saiyan warriors once again have a major rift between them; however, this scene of Vegeta playing nurse to Goku says something distinctly different. Vegeta's concern is as heartfelt and genuine as the moments in Dragon Ball Super's battles where Vegeta has gone all-out to protect his own family. It's clear the Saiyan Prince has truly transformed as a character - and that his brotherly bond with Goku is stronger than ever, despite their diverging paths of power.

That all said, even though Vegeta momentarily exposes his true caring nature, it doesn't last long. Once Goku is back on his feet, Vegeta immediately admonishes Goku for his Ultra Instinct weakness and refuses to fight alongside his Saiyan comrade. Vegeta doesn't intervene when Granolah takes Goku down a second time using his eye-power technique, as his brotherly concern won't allow for two instances of weakness.

Still, considering that Vegeta killed his longtime partner Raditz for falling in battle, the fact that he bailed Goku out even once is a pretty big sign of how far things have come between the two Saiyans!

Dragon Ball Super's new movie is coming in 2022. The manga releases new chapters free online every month.