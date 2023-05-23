Futurama Teases Robot Santa's "Secret" Origin in New Season

Futurama will be coming back for its second major revival later this Summer, and one of the major stories teased for the new Futurama season coming to Hulu promises a dive into the "secret" origin of Robot Santa Claus! It's been ten long years since Futurama ended its first major revival run with Comedy Central, so it was quite a surprise to find out that new episodes of the fan favorite animated series are soon coming to the Hulu streaming service. But these new episodes provide some major opportunities to fill in the gaps left by the first two runs of the series.

Futurama will be hitting Hulu this Summer with Season 11 of the series, and in the first teaser for the new episodes it was revealed that fans would be seeing Robot Santa causing havoc in some way once more. The more intriguing tease came from the first synopsis for Futurama's new season, however, as it hyped up that the new episodes will explore "the secret history of evil Robot Santa" as one of the stories coming in the coming season streaming this Summer.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

What to Know for Futurama Season 11

It's unclear what the the history of evil Robot Santa will reveal, however, as it was previously explained in the foe's first major appearance that he was designed by the Friendly Robot Company, but had its standards set way too high and ultimately deemed everyone (other than Dr. Zoidberg in the first encounter at least) to be too naughty to receive presents. So the fact there's a "secret" history to Robot Santa is certainly a curious tease for the new episodes. It won't be too long until we see it too as Futurama Season 11 will be streaming on Hulu on July 24th, and will be premiering each of its new episodes on a weekly basis.

The full synopsis for Futurama Season 11 reads as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see from this new look at Robot Santa Claus in Futurama's new episodes?