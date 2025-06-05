Latest Gundam Film Heading Back To the Theaters (But With a Catch)

Bandai Namco, Sunrise Studios (also known as Bandai Namco Filmworks), and Studio Khara are bringing back Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- to theaters. The film initially opened in Japanese theaters on January 17th, serving as a prologue to the mainline Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime series that began airing in April. Beginning was a compilation film that covered the first three episodes of the show. However, the order of events was altered when the show was eventually broadcast, with the introductory flashback of the movie serving as the second episode of the series. Part of the flashback scene in the film was also added at the beginning of the eighth episode, “Falling on the Moon.”

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- was a hit in its home country, opening number one at the Japanese box office. The motion picture had a limited run in North American theaters, earning over a million dollars at the US box office. Studio Khara is bringing back Beginning to Japanese theaters on June 20th, 2025, with a new booklet for fans to pick up. The booklet is called Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Design Works 3, containing new content like early concept art of Machu and Nyaan, a maid outfit design for Match, Shiiko Sugai’s original setting draft, and early mechanical design concepts for the Psycho Gundam.

Gundam at the Movies

To celebrate the film’s return to Japanese cinemas, a special screening will be held on June 28th at the Toho Cinemas Shinjuku in Tokyo. The screening will have special guests, including Tomoyo Kurosawa (the voice of Machu), director Kazuya Tsurumaki, and series composition and scriptwriter Yoji Enokido. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will have a special event at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A film screening is listed as part of the program, suggesting the event will play the Beginning for attendees, but that’s speculative. Kurosawa, Tsurumaki, and Enokido will also be attending the Anime Expo presentation.

Sunrise had previously handed out pamphlets and newly illustrated cards to theater goers for attending Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. The Design Works 3 will give Gundam fans another incentive to return to the theaters to get another memorabilia, potentially raising the Beginning‘s box office totals. Nonetheless, despite Beginning’s impressive box office numbers, it still lags behind Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom. While Box Office Mojo lists the Beginning making over 23 million USD at the global box office, the film didn’t surpass Seed Freedom‘s $36 million box office. Seed Freedom was a genuinely huge hit in Japan, continuing the story of one of the most popular Gundam anime in the country.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has made a partnership with multiple companies to deliver exclusive merchandise. Upcoming Gundam GQuuuuuuX collaborations include a Raku Spa partnership, which includes a new promo image in kimono spa robes, and the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower. The series is expected to run for 12 episodes, with the final episode likely to premiere in the last week of June, unless a last-minute postponement. While mainline Gundam shows traditionally last for 50 episodes, it’s unknown if Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will get another season. The previous mainline Gundam anime, The Witch from Mercury, was only 25 episodes long.

H/T: Oricon