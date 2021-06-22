Inuyasha With Kirara Funko Pop Exclusive Is About to Drop

Earlier today, Hot Topic launched their exclusive Fullmetal Alchemist Lust Funko Pop, but it isn't the only figure that anime fans will want to add to their collection this week. Hot Topic sister site BoxLunch has announced that their exclusive Inuyasha with Kirara Funko Pop will be "coming soon", which likely means that it will launch this week.

When this very cute Inuyasha with Kirara Funko Pop does launch you'll be able to pre-order it right here at BoxLunch. Odds are it will arrive between 11pm and 12am ET (8pm and 9pm PT), so it might be a good idea to check in daily around that time. A sell out is inevitable for this Pop, so if you miss it you'll be able to grab it here on eBay.

In the Inuyasha anime, Kirara is the cat demon nekomata companion fo Sango. In her saber-toothed cat form, she has the ability to fly and carry passengers.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga.

