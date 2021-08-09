JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jolyne Actress Explains Why She Loves Stone Ocean's Hero

✖

The star behind Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's new Stone Ocean anime explained why she loved the new hero so much! When the new anime for the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series was first announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, the only bit of information fans really had to go on was that Ai Fairouz had been cast as the new lead JoJo for the season. Now that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has held a special Summer event for Stone Ocean's debit, we have gotten to see much more of Fairouz in action.

When she was first revealed as the voice behind Jolyne, Fairouz had actually celebrated by revealing that Stone Ocean and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had inspired her to get into acting, and she elaborated on this sentiment during the event where she went on to explain that she loved the hero because of how she grows into her own over the course of the series compared to the other Joestars we have seen in the past.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

"All of the protagonists until now started out powerful. They had their flaws, but they were already competent when we meet them," Fairouz began. "But when we first meet Jolyne, she's sort of this brat. She's whiny and doesn't have a strong sense of purpose." Then Fairouz elaborated with how Jolyne's journey not only eventually involves her father, but puts an end to the longstanding Dio saga as well.

"But once she finds purpose in trying to save her father, she grows to be more powerful than anyone," Fairouz continued. "Seeing her grow not only physically, but mentally was a huge inspiration for me. It taught me the importance of facing your fears. That mental growth is what makes her arc so great." It's clear from this very starting point that Fairouz is a huge fan of Araki's original material, and will be giving the role of Jolyne her all in order to make it a success.

As for when we'll get to see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's new season, Stone Ocean will be exclusively releasing with Netflix this December. They officially describe the series as such, "Florida, U.S.A, 2011 -- After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA 'the Aquarium.' On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her.

'There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them.' A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!"

How are you feeling about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean so far? What are you hoping to see from Jolyne Cujoh in the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!