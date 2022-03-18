Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Taps Into the Queen of Curses, Rika

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen 0 cosplay has brought Rika Orimoto's full Queen of Curses form to life! Gege Akutami's original manga franchise is now bigger than ever thanks to the successful release of the anime's debut season, and had only gotten bigger thanks to the launch of its very first feature film. Taking on series creator Gege Akutami's original limited four chapter series before Jujutsu Kaisen was picked up for a full serialization with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, this feature film introduced a whole new wave of fans to the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu and the cursed spirit attached to him, Rika.

This new movie has gone on to all kinds of explosive success in its own right, and it's no secret as to why as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 drew fans into the movie with the tragic dynamic between Yuta and Rika. While Rika helped make Yuta one of the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers in the world early on, Yuta himself was frightened by the monster who always harmed everyone around him. It's this central tragedy that made Rika's actions all the more notable, and now that awesome monstrous designs has come to life through some wicked cosplay from artist @sailorkayla on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season and movie were such a success that MAPPA has announced that they are now working on a second season. Planned for a release some time next year, there are still many questions about what to expect from the new episodes. As for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the movie has become one of the highest grossing anime films of all time and is still running in theaters overseas to this day. This means there has yet to be any word on a home media release as of this writing, unfortunately. If you're curious as to what to expect from the movie before checking it out for yourself, you can find ComicBook.com's review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here's an excerpt to get you started:

"It's an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It's in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that's hard to do with a TV series that's already highly praised for these aspects."

What do you think? How did you like Yuta and Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Are you excited to see them in the anime again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!