Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Maki's Cool Side

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is showing off the cool side of Maki Zenin! The debut of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series was a success in a number of major ways, and this was largely due to the fact that the series introduced fans to a number of unique fighters with incredible powers and abilities. One of the most unique right off the bat was Maki Zenin, the second year Jujutsu Tech student who was actually fighting against the wishes of the rest of her family line. She actually didn't have any cursed energy abilities of her own.

Granted immense physical strength due to the Heavenly Restriction placed on her from birth, Maki chose to fight with the use of cursed tools in order to spite the rest of her family. This led to some pretty cool moments where she got to show off that incredible strength in the anime's first season, and it cemeted Maki as one of the coolest fighters in the franchise overall. It's this coolness that was brought to life perfectly through some awesome cosplay from artist @susuwatar.i on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cata (@susuwatar.i)

If you want to see more of Maki Zenin in action in the anime soon, thankfully you won't have to wait too long before you get your chance. Because rather than wait for a potential second season before we get to see more Maki, she's actually one of the characters that will be showing up in the new feature film adapting the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel.

This prequel story introduces Yuta Okkotsu to the series along with younger versions of characters like Maki, Toge Inumaki, and Satoru Gojo and Panda. It plays a pretty crucial role in fleshing out some of the events to come in a potential second season, and while this means the film will be missing out on characters like Yuji Itadori, standouts like Maki actually get a big showing in the original limited series.

But what do you think of it all? What did you think of Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Excited to see her in action again with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about Jujutsu Kaisen so far in the comments!