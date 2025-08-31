3 Mistakes Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Must Avoid for Upcoming New Manga

While fans remain dissatisfied with how Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up and continue waiting for updates on Season 3 of the anime, there is something new to look forward to in the meantime. Recent news revealed that Gege Akutami’s upcoming project, titled Mojuro in Japanese, will receive a preview in Issue 40 of Weekly Shonen Jump, teasing the series’ debut in the following issue on September 8th, 2025. Reportedly, this new work will be a short-term project, with Akutami handling the writing while Cipher Academy illustrator Yuji Iwasaki takes charge of the artwork.

The excitement for the renowned author’s next work is already running high, even with the premise still under wraps. While Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the most exceptional series in the shonen genre, it was not without flaws. Many fans had mixed reactions to its abrupt ending, highlighting areas where improvement is possible. Since the upcoming manga will also be a short-term series, Akutami must absolutely avoid these three key mistakes if he hopes to resonate with fans and fill the void left by Jujutsu Kaisen.

1) Making Female Characters’ Development Fall Flat

Unfortunately, even after introducing some of the most compelling female characters, such as Maki Zenin, Jujutsu Kaisen falls into the same pitfall the shonen genre is often criticized for, underdeveloping its female cast. This is especially disappointing because the series laid strong foundations for many of its female characters, only for them to be sidelined later. After the events of the Shibuya arc, Maki experienced outstanding development that seemed to position her as a major player in the final battle, yet her role in the fight against Sukuna turned out to be almost negligible.

There are other examples as well, with one of the most notable being Kasumi Miwa. Despite lacking an innate cursed technique, Miwa mastered the New Shadow Style: Simple Domain to a remarkable level, showcasing her skill and potential. However, she, too, was abruptly written out of the story after Shibuya. Her journey could have served as a powerful example of how mastering a single ability could elevate someone to new heights, yet that opportunity was missed. Similarly, fans still struggle to understand Nobara Kugisaki’s role as the supposed female lead. If Akutami wants to avoid repeating this mistake in Mojuro, especially given its short-term nature, any female lead must be crafted with consistent impact from beginning to end.

2) Pivoting From One Single Main Villain for the Story

Even after Jujutsu Kaisen’s conclusion, fans are still struggling to identify its true main villain. Throughout its run, the series introduced three central antagonists, Mahito, Ryomen Sukuna, and Kenjaku, with many believing Kenjaku to be the true final villain, given his centuries-long mastermind plan. His character had immense potential that could have been explored more deeply if he had been positioned as the ultimate antagonist. A long flashback delving into his origins could have provided both depth and context, while also addressing the series’ failure to fully present the Heian era, an era repeatedly teased as the most exciting period of sorcery.

Kenjaku’s role in the final arc, however, felt abrupt, as Sukuna suddenly took over as the ultimate villain without a compelling narrative reason. However, even after Sukuna taking the stand as the final villain, once again, the series avoided giving a proper flashback to flesh out its most important antagonist, leaving fans with only fragments and hints. To avoid this pitfall, Gege’s upcoming title should focus on a single, well-defined mastermind villain whose motives are explored thoroughly, including through flashbacks. This is especially crucial given the project’s short-term nature, as introducing too many villains only to pivot to one who doesn’t fit risks leaving the story feeling as flat, if not even more than Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending.

3) Creating Another “Gojo”

One of the major criticisms fans have of Jujutsu Kaisen is that its main character, Yuji Itadori, doesn’t fully embody the role of a shonen protagonist, often being overshadowed by other characters. Yuji’s role feels unconventional compared to typical shonen leads, and figures like Gojo Satoru only amplify this imbalance, making Yuji’s presence seem flatter. Even Megumi Fushiguro, at times, feels more like the central hero, despite the story revolving around Yuji.

This is why, if Gege Akutami intends to deliver a compelling shonen narrative with Mojuro, the protagonist must have strong motivations from the very start to truly carry the story. Given the series’s reportedly short run, it is crucial that the lead character shines without being overshadowed. To achieve this, Akutami must avoid creating another “Gojo-like” figure whose overwhelming presence diminishes the role of the main protagonist.

How excited are you for Gege Akutami’s new work, and what elements would you like to see the upcoming title avoid or incorporate? Share your thoughts in the comments below.